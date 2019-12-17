Rising debt used for financial risk-taking could leave major economies vulnerable, IMF says

The increasing trend of using corporate debt for speculative financial gambles could make the global economy more vulnerable in the next downturn, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned. The corporate debt ratio in advanced economies has steadily increased since 2010, and now sits at the same level as the previous peak in 2008. Though some large economies such as Spain and the U.K. have significantly reduced debt levels, the U.S. has seen corporate debt grow consistently since 2011 to hit a record high at the end of 2018. In a research blog published Tuesday, the IMF highlighted that the use of private debt to fund dividend payouts, share buybacks, or mergers and acquisitions could "amplify shocks" if companies default, or attempt to sharply reduce debt by cutting investment or workforces. "Unlike before the global financial crisis, risks are not solely concentrated in the private sector but also in the public sector, partly reflecting the unresolved legacy of the global financial crisis," the report from IMF Fiscal Affairs Department Deputy Division Chief Marialuz Moreno Badia and Senior Economist Paolo Dudine said.

As well as increasing vulnerability to shocks, the increasing private debt levels could necessitate a sharp and costly debt reduction process. "But reducing debt in the private sector may also, in turn, be a burden for an already overindebted public sector if a decline in output leads to lower revenue or corporate defaults trigger losses and curb lending by banks," Moreno Badia and Dudine added. The IMF's warning mirrors recent comments from European Central Bank (ECB) Vice-President Luis de Guindos, who cautioned that investment funds, insurance companies and other major institutions had increased risk-taking in order to counter the low interest environment, leaving them exposed to economic shocks which could spread through the financial system.

Public debt at pre-crisis levels