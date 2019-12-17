Indian taxi firm Ola signs up 10,000 drivers as it looks to take on Uber with London launch

Indian ride-sharing firm Ola claimed Tuesday it has now signed up 10,000 drivers in London as it prepares to launch in the U.K. city.

Ola announced in November that it was to enter the London market, revealing the strategy just days after rival Uber was stripped of its London license. Uber continues to operate in London under appeal.

Ola claims to be one of the world's biggest ride-hailing companies with operations extending across more than 250 cities across India, U.K., Australia and New Zealand.

The company has not announced an official launch date but one source told CNBC last month that Ola may attempt a full roll in mid-January next year.

