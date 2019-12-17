Netflix's new disclosures show booming international growth but analysts remain concerned

A button for launching the Netflix application is seen on a remote control in this photo illustration in Warsaw, Poland on April 25, 2019.

Netflix is accelerating its growth overseas, but analysts are worried about whether the company can sustain the expansion amid increasing competition.

For the first time, the streaming giant broke out its global subscriber growth and revenue into four key regions. The new disclosures showed the Asia-Pacific region revenue was up 153% in the past three years while membership grew 148% in the period. Growth in Europe, the Middle East and Africa also accelerated with membership rising by 132%.

However, the big numbers didn't provide signs of relief to some of the Wall Street analysts covering the company.