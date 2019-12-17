Bed Bath & Beyond's new CEO just blew up his executive circle — in the midst of the holiday season

Bed Bath & Beyond's new CEO just ousted six senior executives — in the midst of the holiday shopping season — as he tries to turn the embattled retailer around.

The ousters, announced Tuesday, marks CEO Mark Tritton's first major maneuver since joining Bed Bath & Beyond on Nov. 4 from Target.

Bed Bath & Beyond shares surged nearly 7% after Tritton's clean sweep was announced.

The departures at Bed Bath & Beyond this week include the company's chief merchandising officer, marketing officer, digital officer, its general counsel and chief administrative officer. The company's chief brand officer resigned last week.

"This is the first in a number of important steps we're taking," the CEO said in a statement. "Balancing our existing expertise with fresh perspectives from new, innovative leaders of change, will help us to better anticipate and support our customers in their life journeys and shopping needs."

Tritton knew it wouldn't be easy to turn around the retailer when he agreed to take over the role. It wasn't going to be the same quarter after quarter of sales growth that he had grown accustomed to while at Target.

Bed Bath & Beyond has seen a three-year decline in same-store sales, while its sales growth has fallen for three consecutive quarters. Net income has dropped for 10 straight quarters.

The company, which also owns buybuy Baby and World Market, has more than 1,500 stores across the U.S., at a time when more consumers are turning to the internet to buy things. Bed Bath & Beyond has to compete with Amazon, which offers most of the same merchandise, if not more, online.