Judge allows Giuliani associate Lev Parnas to remain free on bail, prosecutors reveal $1 million payment from lawyer for indicted Ukraine oligarch

Lev Parnas arrives at Federal Court on December 17, 2019 in New York City.

A federal judge on Tuesday rejected prosecutors' requests that he revoke the $1 million release bond for Lev Parnas, an associate of President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, saying alleged misstatements by Parnas were not necessarily intentional.

"I think the strict conditions that exist [for bail] are appropriate," Judge Paul Oetken said at a hearing in U.S. District Court in Manhattan.

Prosecutors had argued that the Ukraine-born Parnas, who is accused of violating campaign finance laws, had mislead authorities about his financial assets when he sought release on bail after his arrest in October, and that his alleged deceptions made him a flight risk.

At the hearing, prosecutors revealed that Parnas' previously non-disclosed assets included a $1 million transfer from a lawyer for Ukraine oligarch Dmytro Firtash, who faces criminal charges in the United States.

"We believe he was trying to setup a way to flee," said assistant U.S. attorney Rachel Donaleski. "Mr. Parnas poses an extreme risk of flight."

But Joseph Bondy, Parnas' lawyer, noted that Parnas had won a visa lottery to the United States to immigrate to the United States from the Soviet Union, and is "a proud citizen of the United States of America and continues to be."

"He has five children who are still in the home and one who is in law firm," Bondy said. "Not once has he ever tried to flee."

"If he was try to go anywhere it would be to go to Washington D.C. and speak to Congress," said Bondy.

Oetken said, "The government points to several factors and they are concerning ... They focus on the financial statements and alleged misstatements made."

"There's certainly lots of suspicious activity here ... but I don't know if that's a clear and intentional misstatement," Oetken said.

"I find that they're not obvious misstatements."

Parnas is charged funneling foreign donations to candidates for federal and state offices to win potential influence.

When Parnas was arrested in October with Igor Fruman, another Giuliani associate, he told U.S. Justice Department officials as part of his request for bail that he and his wife had around $450,000 in total assets and income, prosecutors have said.

But the couple actually had significantly more assets, prosecutors claimed in a court filing last week.

Those assets included a $1 million transfer from a Russian bank account in September, they said. That money came from Firtash's lawyer, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors also alleged that Parnas lied or failed to disclose work and the payment from Firtash.

Parnas' lawyer has said that the $1 million transfer was a loan for Parnas' wife, Svetlana, so the couple could purchase a house.

"His ties abroad, his lack of connection to the United States, and his access to unlimited foreign funding," Donaleski said. "We assumed that we were proceeding in good faith ... Now we know that the representations made to us and pre-trial were totally false."

"It shows he poses an unacceptable risk of flight."