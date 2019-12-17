Majority of savers in the world's fastest-growing economies set to miss their retirement goals by 50%

When it comes to preparing for retirement, many of us know that we could be doing more.

But now a new report has highlighted the extent of that shortcoming, with the majority of savers set to miss their retirement goals by at least 50%.

Standard Chartered, in its inaugural "Wealth Expectancy Report 2019," found that 56% of people in 10 of the world's fastest-growing economies have retirement goals around twice the size of their likely pension pots at age 60.

The findings highlight a sweeping mismatch in the current workforce's spending aspirations and the level of wealth they will realistically accrue over their careers, the bank said.

To calculate the results, Standard Chartered surveyed 10,000 so-called wealth creators — those with disposal income to save and invest — to find out the amount of money they believe they'd need to retire comfortably. That figure was taken as their "wealth aspiration." It then used economic modelling to determine their likely "wealth expectation" at age 60 based on their salary and other assets.

The resultant mismatch, dubbed the "wealth expectancy gap," was found to be deep and pervasive across the 10 fast-growing economies studied: China, Hong Kong, India, Kenya, Malaysia, Pakistan, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan and the United Arab Emirates.

The respondents were divided into three groups: emerging affluent, or those with enough money to "spend, save and invest"; the affluent, or those who earn significantly above the average in their market; and high net worth individuals (HNWI), or those with investable assets over $1 million.