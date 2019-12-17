These are the top ETFs of this decade, industry leaders say

It's been a wild decade for exchange-traded funds. From the ETF industry raking in a record $4 trillion in assets, to the rise of ESG (environmental, social and governance) investing, to the SEC's approval of nontransparent ETFs, the last 10 years have brought newfound growth and areas of focus to ETF investors in the United States and around the world. Here are some ETFs that two industry leaders — Todd Rosenbluth, senior director of ETF and mutual fund research at CFRA, and Kim Arthur, founder partner and CEO of Main Management — believe defined the decade.

Going global: iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

"U.S. investors tend to be very U.S.-centric, but IEFA ... gives you exposure to Europe, to Japan, developed countries around the world, for 7 basis points," Rosenbluth said Monday on CNBC's "ETF Edge." IEFA's price tag is notably low relative to other broad-based funds. For comparison, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) costs just over 9 basis points to own. Rosenbluth's pick has gained 36% since its 2012 launch, and has notched a roughly 18% gain so far in 2019. With over $72.5 billion in assets under management as of Dec. 16, IEFA counts the stocks of Nestle, Roche, Novartis and Toyota among its top holdings. The inclusion of "blue-chip" companies like Nestle and Toyota in the fund has also helped investors broaden their overseas holdings on the cheap, Rosenbluth said. "Having a low-cost, well-diversified product tied to a benchmark they know has made it easier for them to get the benefits of that diversification," he said. "It's taking share from other products from iShares and Vanguard. It's really helped asset allocation approaches in the ETF wrapper." IEFA was down less than 1% in early trading Tuesday.

Living large: Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund (VTI)