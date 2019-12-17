These are the top ETFs of this decade, industry leaders say

It's been a wild decade for exchange-traded funds.
From the ETF industry raking in a record $4 trillion in assets, to the rise of ESG (environmental, social and governance) investing, to the SEC's approval of nontransparent ETFs, the last 10 years have brought newfound growth and areas of focus to ETF investors in the United States and around the world.
Here are some ETFs that two industry leaders — Todd Rosenbluth, senior director of ETF and mutual fund research at CFRA, and Kim Arthur, founder partner and CEO of Main Management — believe defined the decade.
"U.S. investors tend to be very U.S.-centric, but IEFA ... gives you exposure to Europe, to Japan, developed countries around the world, for 7 basis points," Rosenbluth said Monday on CNBC's "ETF Edge."
IEFA's price tag is notably low relative to other broad-based funds. For comparison, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) costs just over 9 basis points to own.
Rosenbluth's pick has gained 36% since its 2012 launch, and has notched a roughly 18% gain so far in 2019. With over $72.5 billion in assets under management as of Dec. 16, IEFA counts the stocks of Nestle, Roche, Novartis and Toyota among its top holdings.
The inclusion of "blue-chip" companies like Nestle and Toyota in the fund has also helped investors broaden their overseas holdings on the cheap, Rosenbluth said.
"Having a low-cost, well-diversified product tied to a benchmark they know has made it easier for them to get the benefits of that diversification," he said. "It's taking share from other products from iShares and Vanguard. It's really helped asset allocation approaches in the ETF wrapper."
IEFA was down less than 1% in early trading Tuesday.
Arthur's pick for the best ETF of the past decade — VTI, Vanguard's passively managed, diversified ETF that mirrors the broad market with more than 3,000 large-, medium- and small-cap stocks — was a bit less selective.
"It's a total U.S. market exposure," Arthur said in the same "ETF Edge" interview. "It's got slightly lower median market cap than the S&P, so, you're getting a size component to it."
VTI has climbed nearly 189% since the start of 2010, narrowly beating the SPY's 187% gain over the same time frame. The fund, which has a nearly 27.5% gain so far in 2019, has its biggest positions in the stocks of Microsoft, Apple, Alphabet, Amazon and Facebook.
"I'm going to match Todd and raise him because the expense ratio [for VTI] is 3 basis points," Arthur said. "So, investors have been able to beat the S&P 500 for 3 basis points."
A nod to the late Jack Bogle, the legendary founder of the Vanguard Group who created the world's first indexed mutual fund, Arthur's pick has proven itself for even longer than the past decade, he said.
"I'm a firm believer that Jack Bogle did more to democratize for the average investor with exposure to indexes like this," Arthur said. "If you go century to date, almost the past 20 years, it's beaten the S&P by 50 basis points a year. That's significant."
VTI was up slightly early Tuesday.