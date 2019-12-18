Automakers to take a nearly $3 billion hit under USMCA, new report says

An employee drives a completed Chevrolet Aveo automobile, a division of General Motors Co. (GM), off the production line at the GAZ Group plant in Niznhy Novgorod, Russia.

The recently negotiated replacement for NAFTA will cost automakers nearly $3 billion over the next ten years, according to budget projections made by the Congressional Budget Office.

A House committee cleared the new North American trade deal on Tuesday, setting up approval in the full chamber this week.

The new auto guidelines set a higher bar for cars and auto parts that can be imported duty-free, based on the origin of their parts and labor rules of the countries in which they were made. As a result, writes the CBO, fewer companies in the USMCA partnership will qualify for duty-free import status.