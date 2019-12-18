Automakers to take a nearly $3 billion hit under USMCA, new report says

The recently negotiated replacement for NAFTA will cost automakers nearly $3 billion over the next ten years, according to budget projections made by the Congressional Budget Office.
A House committee cleared the new North American trade deal on Tuesday, setting up approval in the full chamber this week.
The new auto guidelines set a higher bar for cars and auto parts that can be imported duty-free, based on the origin of their parts and labor rules of the countries in which they were made. As a result, writes the CBO, fewer companies in the USMCA partnership will qualify for duty-free import status.
According to the new rules, 75% of car or auto parts need to have originated in a country partnership. Under NAFTA's rules, the floor was 62.5%. Additionally, 70% of a car's steel and aluminum purchases must be made in North America.
The new rules also require that a certain percentage of vehicles imported duty-free must be made in a place where employees make an average of $16 per hour. While the U.S would likely replace some of its duty-free imports with its own production, it will still need to rely on more expensive imports, the report said.
The agency predicts that the U.S would collect $2.79 billion in tariffs from those imports, which would mean automakers are paying that much more.
Reuters first reported news of the CBO report and its impact on the auto industry.
