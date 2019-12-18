Boeing's 737 Max crisis brings it a one-notch ratings cut from Moody's

Grounded Boeing 737 MAX aircraft are seen parked in an aerial photo at Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington

Boeing's credit ratings were downgraded on Wednesday by Moody's Investors Service after the company said it planned to halt production of its beleaguered 737 Max, which remains grounded after two fatal crashes.

Boeing on Monday said it would temporarily shut down production of the planes starting in January, less than a week after regulators said they weren't done with their review. Boeing was forced to walk back its forecast that government officials would sign off on the jetliners by the end of the year.

Moody's said the decision to halt production would raise costs for Boeing's best-selling plane and that the prolonged grounding would increase compensation claims from airline and leasing firm companies.

The credit-rating firm downgraded Boeing a notch to A3, which is still investment grade but the latest sign that the crisis is driving up Boeing's borrowing costs.