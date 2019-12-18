Americans are split on impeachment but really like President Trump's handling of the economy

President Donald Trump adjusts his jacket during a tour of Apple's Mac Pro manufacturing plant in Austin, Texas, November 20, 2019.

Ahead of a historic House vote to impeach President Donald Trump, a new CNBC All-America Economic Survey finds the nation evenly divided on the question, but about one in five Americans are either open to changing their mind or unsure.

The poll of 800 Americans nationwide found that 45 percent disapprove of Congress impeaching Trump and 44 percent approve, a split that's little changed from September. Of those who have an opinion either way, 10 percent say they are open to changing their minds and 11 percent are unsure.

The poll, conducted Dec. 10-13, has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percent.

The poll shows a massive partisan split, with 78 percent Democratic support for impeachment and 83 percent Republican opposition. Independents disapprove of impeachment 46 percent to 41 percent.