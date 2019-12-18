Here are the ETFs to buy and the trends to watch in 2020, industry pros say

2020 could be another banner year for exchange-traded funds.
The ETF industry is ending 2019 on a high note, with assets under management climbing to more than $4 trillion and nearly $290 billion flowing into ETFs year to date, on pace to top 2018's inflows, according to data compiled by ETF.com.
Industry leaders and professional ETF market researchers have told CNBC's "ETF Edge" that the strength is likely to continue in the new year.
Here's what could be in store for the ETF market in 2020, including funds that could break out and surprises that lie ahead for ETF investors.
Marijuana, gold, oil, emerging markets and micro caps are just some of the investing themes industry pros expect to work in the year ahead.
Cannabis craze
"I think this is going to be a big year for cannabis ETFs," Dave Nadig, managing director of ETF.com, told "ETF Edge" last Thursday. "It's been a rough year for most of the cannabis investments, and I think that in 2020, we're going to see a continued push towards legalization around the world."
The ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ), the market's largest cannabis ETF in terms of assets under management, has shed nearly 31% in value year to date as many of its underlying securities went through an industrywide reckoning related to longer-than-anticipated product rollouts and overly enthusiastic forward estimates. Rival marijuana ETFs launched earlier this year have shared in the pain.
"The companies that are in these funds right now, I think, are going to get overpriced very quickly and we're going to see a lot more companies come to play," Nadig said.
Tim Seymour, founder and chief investment officer of Seymour Asset Management who also runs the Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (CNBS), advised investors to take their time if they're considering buying into the downtrodden group.
"As a guy who runs a cannabis ETF … my view is that the size of the addressable market has grown," Seymour said in the same Thursday interview, shortly after returning from the MJBizCon cannabis business conference in Las Vegas.
"You're starting to see separation of the performers and the nonperformers. You're starting to see capital markets dynamics come to work," Seymour said. "So, there's no question about the efficacy [or] what's happening in the sector. The question is are these companies, right now, you can invest in?"
Crude comeback
If you're looking to put your money to work now, Seymour suggested a contrarian play he expects to break out in 2020: the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH).
"Think about the underperformance we've had" in the OIH relative to the S&P 500, he said. The OIH, which Seymour noted holds high-quality companies like Schlumberger and Halliburton, is down nearly 5.5% for the year while the S&P is up more than 27%.
"Offshore rig counts are actually improving. I think we're starting to see a recovery," Seymour said. "We're seeing offshore spending on oil, and upstream is starting to improve. ... It's not just [the] Saudi Aramco IPO, but I think you've started to see some work-through of base oil prices. I think it's a place where the companies are finally making money again."
Emerging gains
Seymour's final breakout pick was the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM). With roughly 40% of its portfolio in Chinese stocks, the EEM could be a top beneficiary from a resolution to the U.S.-China trade dispute, he said.
"It comes down to having some opportunity," the investor said, adding that he emerging market companies' earnings per share to outpace those of developed market companies by "5 or 6%" in the year ahead.
"In 2019, the renminbi was a major, major headwind, but 45% of Asia's GDP is pegged to the renminbi," Seymour said. "I think, especially in a world where we get a trade deal, [the] dollar weakens a bit [and] takes a lot of pressure off of the Asian currencies. And EEM, if you think about the top weights in there, you've got Samsung, you've got Tencent, you've got Alibaba. Alibaba is breaking out over a multiyear range and I think the fundamentals are very strong there."
Going for gold
Will Rhind, founder and CEO of ETF issuer GraniteShares, pointed out in the same Thursday interview that "if we get a correction or something happens to the market, people look for defensive names."
In a presidential election year with critical issues like U.S.-China trade still on the table, investors could brace for impact by buying into gold, Rhind said. His firm runs the GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR).
"Something like gold, I think, will come back in a big way. There's obviously been a lot of interest in that, but right now, with the market still doing well, people are still focused on pro-cyclical, market-based strategies," Rhind said. "I think that if there is a pullback, some correction, you could get gold coming back."
Quality over quantity
Todd Rosenbluth, senior director of ETF and mutual fund research at CFRA, told "ETF Edge" on Monday that he anticipated the iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) to break out in 2020.
While Rosenbluth acknowledged that quality is ultimately "in the eye of the beholder," he said QUAL's methodology — owning "blue-chip companies" with high growth metrics, low volatility profiles, "strong balance sheets [and] strong earnings trends" — has proven out this year.
"Among these are large-cap companies like Apple … Johnson & Johnson. These are strong companies that ... if the earnings trends tend to be more moderate, but positive, [and] the economic trends are positive, this is a good way of going," Rosenbluth said. "It's beating the S&P 500 this year and is likely to do well again in 2020."
Microscopic focus
Kim Arthur, founding partner and CEO of Main Management, said investors searching for big 2020 gains may have to look small.
His pick for a 2020 breakout ETF was iShares' Micro-Cap ETF (IWC), which holds an assortment of relatively tiny public companies and trades at roughly the same price-to-earnings valuation as the EEM.
In particular, Arthur's bull case for the IWC was tied to the level of the widely watched purchasing managers' index, or PMI, which tracks the health of the manufacturing sector.
"When you have a move up in the PMIs above 50, people love micro cap," Arthur said in the Monday "ETF Edge" interview, noting that the micro caps — which include stocks like Axsome Therapeutics and Onto Innovation — share characteristics with other key portions of the market.
"What happens when the global manufacturing PMIs move from below 50 to above, which is the direction they're going right now, you want to be long size, small cap, micro cap, you want to be long international and you want to be long value," Arthur said.
The biggest 2020 surprise ETF watchers are anticipating has to do with one of 2019's biggest stories: the SEC's approval of nontransparent ETFs, or funds that aren't required to disclose their portfolio holdings daily, but quarterly.
Nontransparency is key
With the Securities and Exchange Commission granting issuers T. Rowe Price, Fidelity, Natixis and Blue Tractor preliminary approval for their own nontransparent funds, this corner of the ETF market is set to expand quickly, ETF.com's Nadig said.
"We'll see a bunch of them launch, I'm predicting, in the first quarter. I think what the surprise will be is there'll be a surprising amount of money in these funds out of the gate," Nadig said. "I think a few of those funds are going to come out of the gate with big allocations, $500 million opening weeks. It's going to be institutions coming to play. We're going to be talking about it all year."
CFRA's Rosenbluth and Main Management's Arthur echoed that sentiment in their Monday interview, even as Arthur noted that, for active managers — arguably the biggest beneficiaries of the new confidential and low-cost ETF structure — "performance still matters and cost still matters."
"If ... it's high cost and bad performance, I don't care if it's a nontransparent, new, whiz-bang theory with the ETF wrapper, it will not sell," said Arthur, whose firm manages its own active ETF, the Main Sector Rotation ETF (SECT).
Rosenbluth had a rosier outlook for the nontransparent funds, forecasting that some issuers that have not yet been granted preliminary SEC approval for theirs could bring them to market "in an untraditional way."
"There are some actively managed ETFs that are doing well," Rosenbluth said. "Some of the strategies that are coming out from T. Rowe Price, these have strong track records, they have relatively low cost structures. [Investors] will gravitate. There are good active managers, not just bad ones."
Fractional solutions
The growth of fractional shares was also on the radar for Nadig and GraniteShares CEO Rhind heading into 2020.
"With the advent of commission-free trading, we might see more direct indexing, more products in the market that maybe get rid of some of the core ETFs altogether," Rhind said.
Nadig "totally" agreed with the idea that the expansion of fractional shares at firms like Charles Schwab could threaten the viability of certain funds by allowing investors to use direct indexing, or adding the same underlying securities as a particular index to their portfolios, and forgo ETFs that charge fees in the process.
Schwab in particular already has "the technology baked [in]," Nadig said. "They've talked publicly about their interest in direct indexing, about their interest in fractional share trading, they led the market after Interactive Brokers on the no-commission trading, so, I think Schwab is the one to watch."
Disclosure: Tim Seymour is portfolio manager of the Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (CNBS) and is on the advisory board of The Green Organic Dutchman, Heaven, KushCo Holdings, Dionymed, Tikun Olam, CCTV and Canndescent. Stocks in CNBS must be legal in the countries in which they operate. All of the ETF's holdings are listed here.