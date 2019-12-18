Here are the ETFs to buy and the trends to watch in 2020, industry pros say

2020 could be another banner year for exchange-traded funds. The ETF industry is ending 2019 on a high note, with assets under management climbing to more than $4 trillion and nearly $290 billion flowing into ETFs year to date, on pace to top 2018's inflows, according to data compiled by ETF.com. Industry leaders and professional ETF market researchers have told CNBC's "ETF Edge" that the strength is likely to continue in the new year. Here's what could be in store for the ETF market in 2020, including funds that could break out and surprises that lie ahead for ETF investors.

Best ETFs for 2020

Marijuana, gold, oil, emerging markets and micro caps are just some of the investing themes industry pros expect to work in the year ahead.

Quality over quantity Todd Rosenbluth, senior director of ETF and mutual fund research at CFRA, told "ETF Edge" on Monday that he anticipated the iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) to break out in 2020. While Rosenbluth acknowledged that quality is ultimately "in the eye of the beholder," he said QUAL's methodology — owning "blue-chip companies" with high growth metrics, low volatility profiles, "strong balance sheets [and] strong earnings trends" — has proven out this year. "Among these are large-cap companies like Apple … Johnson & Johnson. These are strong companies that ... if the earnings trends tend to be more moderate, but positive, [and] the economic trends are positive, this is a good way of going," Rosenbluth said. "It's beating the S&P 500 this year and is likely to do well again in 2020." Microscopic focus Kim Arthur, founding partner and CEO of Main Management, said investors searching for big 2020 gains may have to look small. His pick for a 2020 breakout ETF was iShares' Micro-Cap ETF (IWC), which holds an assortment of relatively tiny public companies and trades at roughly the same price-to-earnings valuation as the EEM. In particular, Arthur's bull case for the IWC was tied to the level of the widely watched purchasing managers' index, or PMI, which tracks the health of the manufacturing sector. "When you have a move up in the PMIs above 50, people love micro cap," Arthur said in the Monday "ETF Edge" interview, noting that the micro caps — which include stocks like Axsome Therapeutics and Onto Innovation — share characteristics with other key portions of the market. "What happens when the global manufacturing PMIs move from below 50 to above, which is the direction they're going right now, you want to be long size, small cap, micro cap, you want to be long international and you want to be long value," Arthur said.

2020 surprises

The biggest 2020 surprise ETF watchers are anticipating has to do with one of 2019's biggest stories: the SEC's approval of nontransparent ETFs, or funds that aren't required to disclose their portfolio holdings daily, but quarterly.