25-year-old Fallon Sherrock becomes first woman to win World Darts Championship match

Professional darts player Fallon Sherrock made history Tuesday when she became the first woman to defeat a man at the Professional Darts Corporation World Championship match in London, England.

Sherrock, 25, cracked the glass ceiling when she beat 22-year-old Ted Evetts 3-2 in the first round of the championships.

"I can't believe I just made history," Sherrock said in a post-match interview. "Honestly, I'm trying to put it into words, but I'm so speechless. I'm just so so happy, and I'm so proud of myself."

Sherrock, who earned her spot in this year's competition by winning the qualifying events in United Kingdom and Ireland, is just the fifth woman to compete in the world championships. In 2000, according to CNN, Gayl King became the first woman to compete at the PDC World Championship.

The 25-year-old says she hopes her victory proves that women can be successful competitors in the game against men if given the opportunity. Right now, the PDC event features 96 players each year, with men historically competing against other men. Last year, however, the organization mandated for the first time that two of these spots be reserved for women to compete as well, reports CNN.

"I mean obviously, I've always had the game," Sherrock said Wednesday morning during an appearance on Good Morning Britain. "But, us women have never had the opportunity to prove it. And last night, I proved myself and everyone else that us women can play darts against the men, and we can beat them."

Sherrock's recent victory qualifies her to compete in the second round of the championship on Saturday. In this match, she will play against veteran dart player Mensur Suljovic. "It's definitely a fun opportunity," she told Metro UK about her upcoming match. "I'm so excited to play one of the best people in the world next."

On Wednesday, Sherrock announced on Twitter that she will be auctioning off her match board from Tuesday's win, and she will be donating the money to the National Autistic Society, an organization that she says is "very close to my heart."

