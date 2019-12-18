Someone just won the $372 Mega Millions jackpot. These should be their next steps

Someone is having a good start to the holidays. A lottery player in Ohio won the $372 Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday night, according to the lottery website. The ticket was purchased at the Giant Eagle supermarket in Mentor, a Cleveland suburb. We might not learn much about the lucky player: Ohio allows lottery winners to remain anonymous if their winnings exceed a certain amount. The last jackpot — a $227 million windfall – was won in September in Texas. The latest Mega Millions winner is likely still in shock: The odds of hitting the jackpot are 1 in about 302 million. But things can quickly go wrong if he or she isn't careful with that life-changing amount of money.

"The days between the drawing and the day you claim will be your last days of normalcy," said Jason Kurland, a partner at Rivkin Radler, a law firm in Uniondale, New York. "You want to have a clear head so you can get through a stressful but exciting time," said Kurland, who specializes in helping lottery winners. Here are some tips if you hit the jackpot.

1. Keep quiet

Your first urge might be to share your exciting news with, well, the world. However, the fewer people who know, the better. This is the case even if you'll be able to claim your prize anonymously. "The last thing you need is people asking for handouts, or friends and family offering advice about how to claim the money," Kurland said.

If you won't be able to dodge publicity due to state law, consider changing your phone number or living somewhere else temporarily to avoid media attention and sudden money requests from long-lost friends or relatives. "I have a lot of clients plan trips the day their win is announced," Kurland said. "Those first few days are when the press tries to find you, but it usually has died down after a week or so."

2. Protect your ticket

The standard advice from experts is to sign the back of the winning ticket so that if you are separated from it, your signature can help ensure you still get the prize. "You want the ticket signed, because whoever signs it is the winner," Kurland said. However, he said, you should first make sure you know the rules for claiming your win in the state where you purchased the ticket. If you bought it in a place that requires the winner's name to be announced, you might be able keep your name out of the public eye anyway by claiming your money via a trust or other legal entity. "Just be sure you sign the back of the ticket correctly, and do it as soon as possible," Kurland said.

3. Chill

While you might be eager to claim your winnings, experts say it's best not to rush over to lottery headquarters the day you discover you've become one of the wealthiest people in the country. Mega Millions winners get anywhere from three or six months to a year to claim their prize, depending on where the winning ticket was purchased. Be sure to take the time you need to prepare to claim your winnings. That should include assembling a team of experienced professionals: an attorney, financial planner and tax advisor.

4. Consider the bottom line