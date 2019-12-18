Hospital execs say they are getting flooded with requests for your health data

Thomas Northcut | DigitalVision | Getty Images

Hospitals, many of which are increasingly in dire financial straits, are weighing a lucrative new opportunity: Selling patient health information to tech companies. Aaron Miri is a chief information officer at Dell Medical School and University of Texas Health in Austin, so he gets plenty of tech start-ups approaching him to pitch deals and partnerships. Five years ago, he'd get about one pitch per quarter. But these days, with huge data-driven players like Amazon and Google making incursions into the health space, and venture money flooding into Silicon Valley start-ups aiming to bring machine learning to health care, the cadence is far more frequent. "It's all the time," he said via phone. "Often, once a day or more." Hospitals have access to vast amounts of people's health information, including lab and imaging results and medication lists. This data can help software programmers train their systems to recognize patterns that in turn can lead to better care. For example, it can help recognize signs of disease to make a diagnosis. But health systems administrators say it could also be used in unintended or harmful ways, like being cross-referenced with other data to identify individuals at higher risk of diseases and then raise their health premiums, or to target advertising to individuals.

'Inundated with requests'

"We are getting inundated with requests from companies who tell us they want to make our medical record more searchable," said Stephen Klasko, CEO of Jefferson Health. "I'll hear about something like this at least once a week." Klasko and his colleague Karen Knudson, who's the chair of Jefferson's cancer center, say some start-ups won't let a "no" from hospital officials stop them, but and will then search for and pitch individual physicians or scientists. "We often find, once we look deeper into the pitch, that it starts as a joint development project and ends up somehow with us being both the product and the customer that pays for the product," adds Knudson. Some requests are for research partnerships with a goal to publish in academic publications, such as Google Brain's work to detect a condition known as diabetic retinopathy. But more often than not, Miri said, there's a commercial component that involves developing some kind of product. For instance, Flatiron Health, a Google-backed health-tech company, is just one of the businesses that partners with health systems to gather up and patient data, which it analyzes for insights about how different drugs are performing in the real world and sells to pharma. The company says on its website that it has 2.2. million active patient records available for research. When it sold for $1.9 billion to Roche last year, some health-tech experts noted that the sale amounted to roughly $1,000 per record. Google, which boasts a variety of health system partners, is looking to build software tools to predict a patient's potential risk of sepsis, a potentially life-threatening condition. It's also working with health systems' data, including Ascension's, to build a search tool for the electronic medical record. Miri said his team is extremely cautious about these requests, and there's an extensive process in place to determine what the company intends to do with the data. But he's concerned that other hospital networks — especially if they're under financial pressure — won't be so careful.

Anonymous data may not stay that way