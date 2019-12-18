House counts down the final hours to historic Trump impeachment vote

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) discusses the status of the impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., December 5, 2019.

WASHINGTON — The House convenes Wednesday morning for a final day of debate before members vote on whether to make President Donald Trump the third president in the nation's history to be formally impeached.

Following the debate, the Democratic-controlled chamber is expected to approve two separate articles of impeachment, charging Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The historic vote is slated to take place sometime Wednesday evening, and the vote breakdown will almost certainly fall along party lines.

While House Democrats use their debate time to condemn the president's actions, the minority House Republicans are expected to interject with procedural motions, appeals and objections throughout the day.

These tactics are a time-honored part of any major House debate — for the party in the minority they serve as symbolic expressions of opposition, in this case to impeaching Trump, and as delay tactics intended to drag out the debate.

Despite their serious-sounding names, like "motion to adjourn," these motions won't actually accomplish anything. In nearly all cases, either the Democratic leadership will deny the GOP's requests, or the Democratic majority will vote down last-minute motions Republicans try to force members to vote upon.

On a practical level, however, the potential for these motions at any time means the schedule of the day's proceedings will remain extremely fluid until the final votes. Below is a rough outline of what members have been told to expect.

9 a.m. ET: House convenes and begins an hour of debate on the specific rules for the day.

10 a.m.: Members vote on whether to approve or disapprove of the rules.

10:30 a.m.: Once the rules are approved, the House begins six hours of formal debate on the impeachment articles themselves. This could stretch out much longer. The official time allotments will be divided equally between Republicans and Democrats.

6:30 p.m.: This is the earliest hour that members have been told final votes could begin. The votes themselves will take approximately a half hour but could stretch out longer.

7:30 p.m.: Once the articles of impeachment have been voted upon and approved, the House is set to briefly debate the selection of impeachment managers, a small group of Democrats who will serve as prosecutors at Trump's trial, slated to take place early next year in the Senate. This is a debate in name only, however. Like the rest of the day, its outcome is preordained — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., will select the impeachment managers. The president will be represented at a Senate trial by his own attorneys, likely to be led by White House counsel Pat Cipollone.

8 p.m.: Following 10 minutes of debate on the impeachment managers, House members will hold a final vote to approve a resolution designating the impeachment managers. As of Wednesday morning, however, Pelosi had not yet revealed the names of the impeachment managers, leaving open the possibility of a genuine surprise.

When that vote is over, the House will adjourn for the day.

Compared to the House, Trump's schedule on Wednesday appears relatively light, with his first official event, an intelligence briefing, scheduled for 11:45 a.m. Trump's next event is a 4:45 p.m. departure for Michigan, where the president will hold a campaign rally Wednesday night.

On Tuesday, Trump released a six-page public letter addressed to Pelosi. In it, the president railed against congressional Democrats, the impeachment process, individual House committee chairs and the intelligence community, and he complained bitterly about what he said was a lack of "due process" afforded him during an "illegal, partisan attempted coup."

In reality, the impeachment inquiry was launched earlier this year to determine whether the president had abused his power by mounting a monthslong pressure campaign on the government of Ukraine in order to force it to announce investigations into Trump's political opponents.

The pressure campaign included Trump's withholding of a coveted White House visit for Ukraine's newly elected president, as well as nearly $400 million in U.S. aid to the country amid its war with Russian-backed rebels, while he and personal attorney Rudy Giuliani pressed for investigations into the son of former Vice President Joe Biden and a discredited conspiracy theory that Ukraine interfered in the 2016 U.S. presidential election on behalf of Hillary Clinton.

This story will be updated throughout the day Wednesday with additional reporting.