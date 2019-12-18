Morgan Stanley upgrades Eli Lilly, seeing growth for diabetes drugs and a strong pipeline

An Eli Lilly & Co. logo is seen on the cap of a pill bottle in this arranged photograph at a pharmacy in Princeton, Illinois.

Eli Lilly is well-positioned for growth in the near and long-term, according to Morgan Stanley.

The firm upgraded the pharmaceutical company to outperform from equal-weight, saying Eli Lilly has strong prospects in its drug pipeline and its suite of diabetes drugs should see "strong and durable" growth despite rising competition. The stock was up 1.3% in pre-market trading and has risen 8.3% year-to-date.

Morgan Stanley also raised its price target on the stock to $150 per share from $116 and said the company had the potential to boost growth with "tuck-in" acquisitions.