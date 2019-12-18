'Never Trump' super PAC raises over $400,000 on strength of impeachment day donations

A super PAC led by a group of "Never Trump" conservatives has raised over $400,000 since it launched Tuesday.

The committee, known as the Lincoln Project, raised the sum from over 5,000 individual donors, with an average contribution of of $77, according to the group's treasurer, Reed Galen. The top donation was for $10,000.

"We are truly honored by the outpouring of grassroots financial support that The Lincoln Project has received in just its first two days. It is a testament to the untapped reservoir of Americans – Republicans, Democrats and Independents – who believe our country deserves better than the leadership we have today," Galen said. "We will work as hard as we can to ensure that next November, Donald Trump is a one-term president."

Galen noted that the organization had a strong day of fundraising Wednesday while President Donald Trump was being impeached in the House of Representatives.

The PAC's list of advisors include several conservative critics of Republican Trump, including Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway's husband, George Conway, as well as two former strategists for the late Sen. John McCain, Steve Schmidt and John Weaver.

Although the group had a strong first 24 hours, they have a long way to go before catching up to PACs backing Republicans and Trump himself.

The lone pro-Trump PAC that's been endorsed by the commander in chief, America First Action, has raised over $8 million in the 2020 election cycle. A recent fundraiser in New York brought in $4 million for the committee.

Still, the Lincoln Project is aiming to launch a robust advertising and digital campaign, along with grassroots organizing. While it hasn't narrowed down where it will put most of its resources, Galen said there will be national and state efforts.