This is the worst kind of bad boss, according to 28,000 workers

Employees agree the most common type of bad boss isn't one who's disrespectful or unsupportive — it's one who doesn't know how to do their job.

That's the consensus among 28,000 workers across Europe who were asked to score their manager in seven leadership categories, including their ability to: provide feedback, be respectful, offer recognition, get the job done, encourage employee development, facilitate teamwork and support workers.

On a scale from 1 to 5, "bad" bosses were those who received a score below 3.

The bosses who scored the lowest overall: the ones who failed in "getting the job done," according to their employees.

"Our conclusions are consistent with the idea that a bad boss tends to be someone who lacks sufficient competence," writes study co-author Amanda Goodall in the Financial Times. Researchers from University of London, Warwick University and University of Wisconsin contributed to the report.

Researchers say this lack of competence could be due to what's known as the Peter Principle, or the concept that managers are routinely promoted one level too high relative to their abilities. This phenomenon can have a negative ripple effect on workers, who may be left scrambling when their boss doesn't know how to complete specific tasks of the job and can't help their employees succeed.