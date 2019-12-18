Treasury yields rise as investors look past impeachment vote

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was higher at around 1.929%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was little changed at around 2.357%.

The House is voting on Wednesday on two articles of impeachment against Trump. The House Judiciary Committee voted along party lines Friday to send two articles of impeachment to the House floor.

The chamber charges the president with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, stemming from efforts to get Ukraine to investigate a top political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden, and his son Hunter. The Democratic-held chamber is expected to impeach Trump — potentially without any Republican support.

Market participants are likely to closely monitor speeches from policymakers at the U.S. central bank, with Chicago Fed President Charles Evans and Fed Governor Lael Brainard both set to comment on the world's largest economy.

Investors are also seeking more details about a preliminary agreement between the U.S. and China.

Late last week, President Donald Trump and Chinese officials announced that the world's two largest economies had agreed on a so-called "phase one" deal. It is understood that Beijing agreed to billions of dollars in agricultural purchases from the U.S., while Trump said he would not move ahead with a new round of planned tariffs, among other items.

The deal, which is not yet signed, is set to be confirmed in the first week of January, according to U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.

No major economic data is scheduled on Wednesday.