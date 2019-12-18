President Trump impeached by the House, will face trial in the Senate

President Donald J. Trump along the colonnade at the White House on Tuesday, Dec 17, 2019 in Washington, DC.

WASHINGTON – A majority of the House of Representatives on Wednesday voted to impeach President Donald Trump for high crimes and misdemeanors. The vote marked only the third time in American history that the full chamber has approved articles of impeachment against a president.

The sharply partisan vote represented the culmination of a sprawling three-month investigation that was conducted by multiple committees in the Democratic-controlled House, and which was opposed at every turn by the White House and congressional Republicans.

Wednesday's vote fell cleanly along party lines, but two Democrats broke ranks and voted against impeaching the president.

One of them was Rep. Colin Peterson, D-Minn., who represents a district that Trump won easily in 2016 and who had faced pressure for months to oppose the impeachment.

The other 'no' vote came from New Jersey Rep. Jeff Van Drew, who is expected to switch parties and join the Republican caucus.Van Drew and Peterson had both consistently voted against allowing the impeachment probe to move forward in procedural votes this fall.

Ultimately, Trump was impeached on two specific charges: The first was that he abused his power by freezing U.S. foreign aid to Ukraine in order to pressure Ukraine's president into launching investigations into Trump's domestic political opponents. According to the first article of impeachment, Trump's actions towards Ukraine amounted to having used his office to solicit "the interference of a foreign government, Ukraine, in the 2020 United States Presidential election."

Through his conduct, the article states that Trump "demonstrated that he will remain a threat to national security and the Constitution if allowed to remain in office, and has acted in a manner grossly incompatible with self-governance and the rule of law."

The second article of impeachment charges Trump with obstruction of Congress, for demanding that top level staffers at the White House defy the lawfully issued subpoenas they received from the House Intelligence Committee, compelling them to testify in the impeachment probe.

"President Trump thus interposed the powers of the Presidency against the lawful subpoenas of the House of Representatives," the article states, and he "assumed to himself functions and judgments" that are the constitutional purview of the legislative branch, and specifically of the House.

A third Democratic lawmaker, Rep. Jared Golden of Maine, joined Peterson and Van Drew on Wednesday to vote against the second article of impeachment, obstruction of Congress, although he supported the first one, abuse of power.

Despite the White House's blanket directive to aides this fall not to testify, more than a dozen current and former national security officials, diplomats and career public servants ignored the president's instructions and opted to give testimony under oath.

Collectively, the officials described how Trump and his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani engaged in a monthslong effort for force Ukraine to agree to actions that ran contrary to U.S. national security priorities. Instead of working in the best interests of the United States, the officials said, Trump's lieutenants were dispatched around the world to carry out what a top Russia expert at the White House called, "a domestic political errand" on the president's own behalf.

One Democrat, 2020 presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Hawaii, did not vote for or against the articles of impeachment on Wednesday. Instead, Gabbard voted "present," a tactic that is typically used only by members who feel that voting with their party would place them at odds with their constituents. Yet polls show that Gabbard's constituents in deep blue Hawaii overwhelmingly support impeachment.