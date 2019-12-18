Here's how each House member voted on the impeachment of President Trump

Nearly every House member held the party line Wednesday night as the chamber impeached President Donald Trump.

He becomes only the third president in U.S. history impeached by the House. Trump will likely join the two others — Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton — in getting acquitted by the Senate.

The House passed one article, abuse of power, by a 230-197-1 margin. It approved the other, obstruction of Congress, in a 229-198-1 vote. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, a candidate in the Democratic presidential primary, voted "present" on both articles.

Take a look at how the key Trump district Democrats, and every other House member present Wednesday, voted on impeachment.

Hover over the circles for details, and click on a state below to highlight a state's delegation. Republican seats are in red, Democrats in blue and Democrats in districts that voted for Trump are in purple. (Members who did not vote and House seats that are currently vacant are noted with an asterisk.)