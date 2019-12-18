Markets
Here's how each House member voted on the impeachment of President Trump

  • Nearly every House member holds the party line Wednesday night as the chamber impeaches President Donald Trump.
  • The House passes one article, abuse of power, by a 230-197-1 margin. It approves the other, obstruction of Congress, in a 229-198-1 vote.
  • Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, a candidate in the Democratic presidential primary, votes "present" on both articles.

Nearly every House member held the party line Wednesday night as the chamber impeached President Donald Trump.

He becomes only the third president in U.S. history impeached by the House. Trump will likely join the two others — Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton — in getting acquitted by the Senate.

The House passed one article, abuse of power, by a 230-197-1 margin. It approved the other, obstruction of Congress, in a 229-198-1 vote. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, a candidate in the Democratic presidential primary, voted "present" on both articles.

Take a look at how the key Trump district Democrats, and every other House member present Wednesday, voted on impeachment.

Hover over the circles for details, and click on a state below to highlight a state's delegation. Republican seats are in red, Democrats in blue and Democrats in districts that voted for Trump are in purple. (Members who did not vote and House seats that are currently vacant are noted with an asterisk.)

House vote on impeachment

As the Democratic-held House moved to charge Trump with abusing his power and obstructing their probe into his conduct, the White House and Republican groups pressured Democrats from congressional districts Trump won in 2016 to break with their party. The GOP argued the 31 Democrats in those seats would jeopardize their reelection chances.

Still, nearly all of those lawmakers lined up behind impeachment. Only Reps. Jeff Van Drew, a New Jersey Democrat who has considered changing parties, and Collin Peterson, a Minnesota Democrat whose district Trump carried by about 30 percentage points, opposed both articles of impeachment the House passed.

Rep. Jared Golden, D-Maine, backed the measure alleging obstruction of Congress, but not the one charging abuse of power.

No Republicans broke ranks as party leaders alleged a rushed, partisan attempt to remove Trump from office. All five GOP members from districts Hillary Clinton won in 2016 voted against impeachment.

Rep. Justin Amash, the lone independent in the House, voted to impeach Trump. The Michigan congressman left the GOP earlier this year.

