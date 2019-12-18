Britain's competition watchdog is worried about Google and Facebook's online ad dominance

Google and Facebook's dominance of the online advertising market means there is a "lack of real competition" that could be limiting choice for consumers and raising prices for advertisers, Britain's competition regulator said Wednesday.
The U.K. Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) detailed a long list of concerns with the prevailing market position of the two tech giants. Among its chief complaints were the idea that default search settings and the collection of personal data negatively impact competition.
Britain's antitrust watchdog found that about 15% of Google questions "have never been search for before." Rival browsers like Microsoft's Bing wouldn't have the same access to such data, the CMA said, thereby putting Google in a "powerful position" as it strengthens the Silicon Valley behemoth's algorithms.
Google's practice of paying companies to make its search engine the default option on their products has also come into question. The CMA said it found Google was willing to pay roughly £1 billion ($1.3 billion), or 16% of its search-related revenues, to be the default provider on Apple's iPhones. The regulator also questioned Facebook's targeted advertising, saying consumers are forced to share their data "as a condition for using the service."
Google and Facebook were not immediately available for comment on the CMA's findings when contacted by CNBC.
The news arrives at a tense time for such online platforms, which have found themselves in the firing line of antitrust authorities looking to reign in their rising influence. In the U.S., the likes of Google and Amazon have drawn the ire of politicians from President Donald Trump to Democratic presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren, the latter of whom has been calling for a breakup of such companies.
The CMA's findings are the result of an initial market study into whether such firms are harming competition in the digital ad market. Former U.K. Finance Minister Philip Hammond had urged the regulator to investigate the digital advertising market earlier this year. The watchdog said it was likely to make recommendations to Boris Johnson's newly-elected government, though it "stands ready to act" if its concerns aren't addressed.
The regulator added that it is also considering proposals to curb the online ad dominance of Google and Facebook. It said it could implement measures that open up the search market by requiring Google to provide access to click and query data and limiting default search settings. Other suggestions from the CMA included forcing Facebook to "connect more seamlessly" with rivals and allowing users to switch off personalized ads.