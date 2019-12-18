Britain's competition watchdog is worried about Google and Facebook's online ad dominance

Google and Facebook's dominance of the online advertising market means there is a "lack of real competition" that could be limiting choice for consumers and raising prices for advertisers, Britain's competition regulator said Wednesday.

The U.K. Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) detailed a long list of concerns with the prevailing market position of the two tech giants. Among its chief complaints were the idea that default search settings and the collection of personal data negatively impact competition.

Britain's antitrust watchdog found that about 15% of Google questions "have never been search for before." Rival browsers like Microsoft's Bing wouldn't have the same access to such data, the CMA said, thereby putting Google in a "powerful position" as it strengthens the Silicon Valley behemoth's algorithms.

Google's practice of paying companies to make its search engine the default option on their products has also come into question. The CMA said it found Google was willing to pay roughly £1 billion ($1.3 billion), or 16% of its search-related revenues, to be the default provider on Apple's iPhones. The regulator also questioned Facebook's targeted advertising, saying consumers are forced to share their data "as a condition for using the service."

Google and Facebook were not immediately available for comment on the CMA's findings when contacted by CNBC.