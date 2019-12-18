Watch: House debates on the floor ahead of impeachment vote

[The stream is slated to start at 9 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

The House is slated to begin debates on Wednesday morning ahead of the vote to impeach President Donald Trump.

A rules hearing determined on Tuesday that House members will engage in six hours of debate, which will be equally divided between Democrats and Republicans. The vote is expected to come between 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday.

Trump is expected to be formally impeached on two separate articles: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, both of which Democrats argue violate Trump's oath of office and his pledge to uphold the U.S. Constitution.

Trump on Tuesday sent House Speaker Nancy Pelosi a raging, six-page letter in which he tore into the impeachment process currently underway, calling it an "illegal, partisan attempted coup."

"By proceeding with your invalid impeachment, you are violating your oaths of office, you are breaking your allegiance to the Constitution, and you are declaring open war on American Democracy," the president said in his letter.

Provided the House approves the articles of impeachment, the proceedings will move to the Republican-controlled Senate for a formal trial of the president, starting in the new year.

The impeachment inquiry was triggered by Trump's July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in which he pressed his counterpart to announce an investigation into Trump's political rival former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter. At the time, the White House had held up $400 million in military aid and was dangling an official meeting between the two leaders.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.