House approves USMCA trade deal after more than a year of talks, sending it to Senate

The House passed a new North American trade deal on Thursday, ending a more than year long slog to iron out Democratic concerns about the agreement.

The chamber approved the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, one of President Donald Trump's economic and political priorities, in an overwhelming 385-41 vote. Thirty-eight Democrats opposed it. The trade pact now heads to the Senate, which is expected to ratify it next year.

Most Republicans and Democrats have praised the latest version of the three-nation deal, which replaces the North American Free Trade Agreement. GOP lawmakers and key business groups said it will follow through on Trump's promise to refresh NAFTA — though they have criticized concessions to the Democratic-held House on intellectual property standards.

"This is the first-ever trade coalition of workers, farmers, Republicans, Democrats, business and agriculture groups, organized labor and much more," U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said in a statement celebrating the vote.

Democrats cheered tools to boost enforcement of labor standards, saying they would deter companies from moving jobs to Mexico. Still, some lawmakers and unions have concerns the deal does not go far enough to stop American companies from outsourcing jobs.

USMCA tightens rules of origin for auto parts and requires a larger share of cars to be made by workers earning at least $16 per hour. It also increases access to Canadian dairy markets for American farmers and updates digital trade rules, among other provisions.

Canada and Mexico are the largest U.S. export markets.