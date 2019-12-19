College grads earn 80% more—but only 51% of Americans see college as very important

Over the past several decades, the cost of college has steadily climbed, creating a student debt crisis and causing students to reconsider whether college is the right choice for them. Now, a Gallup poll of more than 2,000 American adults reveals that roughly half of Americans don't see college as a necessity. In 2013, Gallup found that 70% of U.S. adults considered a college education to be "very important," 23% felt it was "fairly important" and 6% said it was "not too important." In 2019, those figures have shifted to 51%, 36% and 13%, respectively.

The biggest shift can be seen among young adults between the ages of 18 and 29. In 2013, 74% of Americans in this age group said college was "very important," but by 2019, just 41% said the same thing.

Stephanie Marken, author of the new analysis and executive director of education research at Gallup, says the changes are cause for concern. "The decline in overall perceived importance is expected, given increased concerns about value, access and quality of education," she tells CNBC Make It over email. "However, that higher ed's target consumers, aged 18 to 29, are more negative for the first time in Gallup's history measuring this topic is particularly concerning."

Why college is important in the U.S.

A student walks at the University of Texas campus in Austin. REUTERS/Jon Herskovit

Women, minorities and Democrats more likely to say college is important

Cost

One likely reason is that college costs have steadily increased over the last several decades (and by more than 25% this decade) due to cuts to education funding, inflation and colleges increasing spending on construction. During the 1978 - 1979 school year, it cost the modern equivalent of $17,680 per year to attend a private college and $8,250 per year to attend a public college. By the 2008 - 2009 school year those costs had grown to $38,720 at private colleges and $16,460 at public colleges. Today, those costs are closer to $48,510 and $21,370, respectively. That means costs increased by roughly 25.3% at private colleges and about 29.8% at public colleges. These increased costs have made students second-guess their calculations about the cost — and value — of college. "Everyone is asking, 'Is college worth it?'" says CEW director Anthony P. Carnevale. But analysts stress that earning a college degree remains a strong investment. "Getting a college degree, if done right, is still the best investment you're ever gonna make," Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at Bankrate tells CNBC Make It. "Even with a modest amount of debt, borrowing $30,000, which is the typical debt of an undergrad, for $1 million in additional lifetime earnings — that's a pretty good return on investment."

Scandal

Another potential reason students' belief in higher education has been shaken is a current emphasis on college scandals. Marken says especially that in the wake of the so-called "Varsity Blues" scandal, in which it was revealed that wealthy parents paid roughly $25 million to help their children gain admission to elite colleges and universities like Yale and Stanford, colleges and universities must prove to students that investing their time, effort and money in a college degree is worth it. "It reminds us that higher education has much to do to communicate the outcomes associated with a higher education degree and its ability to serve students from various backgrounds," she says. That's "a concept many have begun to question in light of the recent college admissions scandal."

Exceptions to the rule