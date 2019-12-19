Low-debt EU countries should spend more while others save, Gentiloni says

European Union countries must better coordinate fiscal policies so low-debt countries spend more to boost the region's economy while high-debt countries shore up their finances, European Commissioner for Economic Affairs Paolo Gentiloni said.

Speaking at a European Central Bank conference in Frankfurt, Gentiloni said he supported the ECB's view that the bank would achieve its inflation target much faster if it were helped by the fiscal policies of euro zone governments.

He also noted that EU budget rules gave the EU authority to limit government deficits and debt levels but not to force countries to spend more.

"This limits our ability to achieve an appropriate fiscal stance for the euro area. It may not be a problem in a normal macroeconomic environment but, as I have said, the conditions that we are living through are not normal - though they may persist," Gentiloni said.

Forecasts are for euro zone growth to remain weak at around 1% for the next two years, he said, down from around 2%, once the region's trend growth. Low growth has been accompanied by low core inflation at 1% to 1.5%, despite years of ECB efforts to push it higher.