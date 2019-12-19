Shares in Japan lower ahead of central bank rate decision

Shares in Japan were lower in morning trade on Thursday ahead of the Bank of Japan's decision on interest rates, expected around 11:00 a.m. HK/SIN.

The Nikkei 225 slipped 0.29% as shares of FamilyMart dropped more than 1.5%. The Topix index also fell into negative territory as it declined 0.21%.

Elsewhere, mainland Chinese stocks were mixed in early trade. The Shanghai composite was just below the flatline while the Shenzhen composite rose 0.144%. The Shenzhen component was fractionally higher. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index declined 0.23% as shares of Chinese tech behemoth Tencent dropped more than 1%.

South Korea's Kospi rose 0.16% as shares of chipmaker SK Hynix surged more than 2% on the back of Micron posting a first-quarter beat on the top and bottom line.

Meanwhile, shares in Australia shed earlier gains, with the S&P/ASX 200 declining 0.16%.

Australian jobs data for November released Thursday showed a 39,900 seasonally adjusted rise in jobs, far higher than expectations of a 14,000 increase by a Reuters poll. The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate also came in lower than expected at 5.2%, as compared to a 5.3% forecast by a Reuters poll.

The Australian dollar jumped to $0.6869 following an earlier low of $0.6846.

"One thing that's probably quite positive in the scheme of things is the trend measure of the unemployment rate now looks as though it's starting to stabilize ... which is a helpful development," Paul Bloxham, chief economist for Australia, New Zealand and global commodities at HSBC, told CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Thursday.

"We're not out of the woods yet," Bloxham added. "If the unemployment rate levels out that's fine, but it's actually got to be falling, we've gotta get a pick up in wages growth and that's all got to flow through for the RBA to get inflation back to target so I wouldn't dismiss the idea that the RBA might still have to do a bit more easing yet."

Overall, the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index traded 0.19% lower.