Shares in Japan mixed ahead of central bank rate decision

Shares in Japan were mixed in early trade on Thursday ahead of the Bank of Japan's decision on interest rates, expected around 11:00 a.m. HK/SIN.

The Nikkei 225 slipped fractionally as shares of index heavyweight and robot maker Fanuc dropped about 1%. The Topix index, on the other hand, was slightly higher.

Elsewhere, South Korea's Kospi rose 0.36% as shares of chipmaker SK Hynix surged more than 2% on the back of Micron posting a first-quarter beat on the top and bottom line.

Meanwhile, shares in Australia were higher in morning trade, with the S&P/ASX 200 adding 0.25%.

Investors await the release of Australian jobs data for November, set to be released around 8:30 a.m .HK/SIN. The data could provide clues as to where the Reserve Bank of Australia could move next on interest rates.

Overall, the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index traded 0.07% higher.