US futures point to slightly higher open after Trump impeached by the House

U.S. stock index futures were slightly higher Thursday morning.

At around 2:30 a.m. ET, Dow futures dipped 7 points, indicating a positive open of more than 21 points. Futures on the S&P and Nasdaq were both slightly higher.

Wall Street fell short of extending its five-day winning streak on Wednesday, as stocks reversed gains late in the trading day. The S&P and Nasdaq had both climbed to reach intraday all-time highs earlier in the session.

Market focus is largely attuned to political developments in Washington, after the Democrat-led House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of justice.

It means Trump becomes only the third president to be charged with high crimes and misdemeanors and will now face a trial in the Republican-controlled Senate.

Market reaction has been relatively muted so far, as investors widely expect the Senate to vote against Trump's removal from office.