US capital controls among 2020 'grey swan' events, strategist says

The U.S. introducing capital controls in the wake of its trade war with China is among the top 10 "grey swan" events for 2020, according to Bilal Hafeez, the CEO of financial strategy firm Macro Hive.

Grey swans are potentially significant events which are considered unlikely to happen but still possible, and Hafeez suggested that the U.S. focus on trade in goods and services with China renders the introduction of capital controls a "real possibility" to protect American business.

"The larger question is that the strongest asset the U.S. has is intellectual property and its corporate performance," Hafeez told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" on Thursday.

"What we have seen in recent years is that there has been significant Chinese investment in Silicon Valley, Chinese companies are buying U.S. companies, so the U.S. could say 'hang on, we're not going to accept that anymore'."