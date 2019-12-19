Warren Buffett right about pricey M&A market, but an uptick in deal flow coming in 2020, survey shows

Warren Buffett speaks at the “Detroit Homecoming” event, Sept. 18, 2014. Getty Images

The merger market for technology firms slowed down in 2019 as buyers, heeding Warren Buffett's warnings about high stock prices raising risks, backed off from many deals. Berkshire Hathaway chairman and CEO Warren Buffett is sitting on roughly $130 billion in cash specifically because he said the current stock market and bidding on acquisition targets has made deals too expensive. Data from Union Square Advisors match up with the findings of CNBC's Q4 Technology Executive Survey of 51 high-ranking technology executives, in which 46% of respondents said their own organizations had passed on a merger within the past year because the price was too high. Another 19% said that had happened at least once in the past five years. The CNBC Technology Executive Council survey released Tuesday was conducted from Dec. 2–11, 2019. It included a limited sampling of 51 of the 157 members of the council, who serve in senior technology positions at large companies, as well as at government and nonprofit organizations.

A better outlook for 2020

However, the same pessimism doesn't appear to be driving the outlook for 2020. Only 10% of CNBC's panel said their organizations would slow the pace of their merger-and-acquisition work, while 44% said it would be about the same and 26% said they expected their own companies to make more technology-driven acquisitions next year. "By almost any measure, the market is expensive, at least within tech," said Ted Smith, co-founder and partner at Union Square, a boutique merger advisor based in San Francisco and New York. "It's not surprising that people said things are down a bit. It's going to restrict deal flow." Through November, global technology merger volume was down 26% this year, from 2018 to $372 billion, according to Union Square's data, with the biggest declines coming in the largest deals. In particular, the slowdown may have been related to the very high stock multiples attached to companies working in cloud-based computing, and applications software meant to be used in cloud-based systems, said Smith and Wayne Kawarabayashi, another Union Square partner. "No one wants to be the [buyer] that jumps the shark," Kawarabayashi said. "But on the flip side, there is so much capital out there."

The largest deals that did get done were in financial technology, where existing titans snapped up rivals in an effort to build scale. The biggest was the $35 billion deal between FIS and Worldpay, followed by the $27 billion deal by the London Stock Exchange to buy financial data analytics provider Refinitiv in July. Global Payments, which processes payments for 3.5 million mostly small businesses, bought rival TSYS for $21 billion, and Fiserv and First Data merged in a $22 billion deal. The four payments transactions accounted for almost 30% of global tech deal volume. Low interest rates are offsetting the high deal prices for many buyers and making private equity firms more competitive with strategic buyers, Smith and Kawarabayashi said. The cheap money is letting private equity, which doesn't have to worry about diluting the price of an already public stock that has a lower price-to-earnings multiple than merger targets often command, offset the disadvantage of not being able to cut staff and functions at the target company that duplicate what the acquirer already has, they added.

Hot sector targets