Watch: House impeached President Trump for abuse of power, obstruction of Congress

[This livestream has ended.]

A majority of the House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

The historic decision Wednesday night makes Trump only the third American president impeached by the chamber.

Democrats argue Trump has violated his oath of office and his pledge to uphold the Constitution by allegedly using his position to influence the 2020 election and stifle a House probe into his conduct.

The vote took place following about eight hours of debate in the House equally divided between Democrats and Republicans. In the flood of remarks from members, Democrats made their case for impeaching Trump, while Republicans urged the majority party to abandon its effort.

Earlier Wednesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi opened the debate by saying lawmakers "would be derelict in [their] duty" by refusing to impeach Trump.

Trump on Tuesday sent Pelosi a raging, six-page letter in which he tore into the impeachment process, calling it an "illegal, partisan attempted coup."

"By proceeding with your invalid impeachment, you are violating your oaths of office, you are breaking your allegiance to the Constitution, and you are declaring open war on American Democracy," the president wrote.

Provided the House approves the articles of impeachment, the proceedings will move to the Republican-controlled Senate for a formal trial of the president, starting in the new year.

The impeachment inquiry was triggered by Trump's July 25 phone call with newly elected Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Trump pressed his counterpart to announce an investigation into the U.S. president's political rival Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

At the time, the White House had held up nearly $400 million in military aid and was dangling an official White House meeting between the two leaders.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.