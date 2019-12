Your first trade for Thursday, December 19

The "Fast Money" traders shared their first moves for the market open.

Pete Najarian was a buyer of Targa Resources.

Tim Seymour was a buyer of Alphabet.

Karen Finerman was a buyer of Facebook.

Steve Grasso was a buyer of Avis.

Disclosure

