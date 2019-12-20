5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday

1. S&P 500 set to rise after first close above 3,200

Traders work at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, the United States, on Dec. 13, 2019. Wang Ying | Xinhua News Agency | Getty Images

U.S. stock futures were pointing to a higher Wall Street open on Friday after the S&P 500 closed above 3,200 for the first time ever, pushing 2019 gains to nearly 28%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq also finished Thursday at record highs, with yearly advances of 21.6% and almost 34%, respecitvely. For its best year since 1997, the S&P 500 would need rise 43.76 points from Thursday's close to 3249.13. The Federal Reserve's favorite inflation measure is out at 10 a.m. ET. The core personal consumption expenditures price index for November is expected to increase 0.1% at annual rate of 1.5%. The Fed tracks core PCE for its 2% inflation target. (After this edition, "5 things to know before the stock market opens" goes on holiday hiatus and returns on Dec. 30.)

2. Capitol Hill clears docket ahead of holiday recess

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks while flanked by fellow members during a news conference on the USMCA trade agreement, on Capitol Hill December 10, 2019 in Washington, DC. Pelosi said an agreement has been reached on a deal over the U.S.-Mexico-Canada, but final details for the trade pact were still being ironed out. Mark Wilson | Getty Images News | Getty Images

The new North American trade deal, a major economic priority of President Donald Trump, is expected to be approved by the Senate next year. The House passed the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement on Thursday, ending a more than yearlong grind to iron out Democratic concerns about the pact. The exact timing of the Senate vote remains up in the air as the GOP leadership tries to figure out when the chamber is going to hold the Trump impeachment trial. However, the Senate did pass on Thursday two spending bills to prevent a government shutdown. The president needs to sign the bills by Friday to keep federal departments running.

3. Trump impeachment kicks off Democratic debate

Democratic presidential candidates (L-R) former tech executive Andrew Yang, South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), former Vice President Joe Biden Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Sen. Amy Klobuchar D-MN) and Tom Steyer participate in the Democratic presidential primary debate at Loyola Marymount University on December 19, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Justin Sullivan | Getty Images

A question about the House impeachment of Trump kicked off Thursday's night's Democratic presidential debate in Los Angeles. Six out of seven candidates on stage — former Vice President Joe Biden, Sens. Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and billionaire Tom Steyer — focused on what they described as the president's corruption. Only entrepreneur Andrew Yang broke with his rivals, saying Democrats must stop focusing on Trump and try to explain how they will make life better for the American voter. Biden remains the front-runner in national surveys, though Buttigieg has recently surged in first contest states of Iowa and New Hampshire.

4. Boeing's Starliner fails to achieve proper orbit

A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket with Boeing's CST-100 Starliner spacecraft launches from Space Launch Complex 41, Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida. NASA | Joel Kowsky

Boeing's Starliner has not achieved proper orbit, jeopardizing its trip to the International Space Station. However, NASA said the space capsule is in a stable orbit. The unmanned Starliner launched at 6:36 a.m. ET on Friday from Cape Canaveral in Florida. Both Boeing and SpaceX, Elon Musk's private space venture, have been developing capsules for NASA's Commercial Crew program. In 2014, NASA awarded contracts to Boeing for up to $4.2 billion and SpaceX for up to $2.6 billion. Issues with Starliner come as Boeing grapples with the fallout from two deadly crashes involving its 737 Max commercial jets and the worldwide grounding of the entire fleet.

5. Nike scores with limited-edition Jordans

Valentyn Ogirenko | Reuters