African currency used by 14 countries could end peg to the euro

Calls for reform of an African currency bloc, which has its roots in French colonial rule, could prove disruptive for foreign investors, analysts have suggested.

The CFA franc, a key pillar of French influence in its former colonies, encompasses 14 West and Central African nations, and has faced calls for a fundamental overhaul from African leaders. French President Emmanuel Macron has also publicly signaled his willingness to engage in "meaningful" reform.

The currency is pegged at a fixed rate against the euro, and compels participating African countries to deposit 50% of their foreign exchange reserves with the French treasury. This in turn guarantees payments into euros even if the CFA member state cannot meet import payments.

While an important source of financial stability, the CFA franc is politically sensitive owing to the power it exerts over countries which have now been independent from France for over half a century.

"International investors stand to lose the certainty that comes with a fixed exchange rate that has only ever been devalued once since its inception in 1945," Teneo Senior Vice President Anne Frühauf and Vice President Malte Liewerscheidt said in a recent note.

If the guarantee was to be scrapped, the franc's fixed exchange rate of 655.96 CFA to the euro would be in question, increasing exchange risk uncertainty for investors, importers and exporters.