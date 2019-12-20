America's most wanted gift: cash

There is such a thing as a gift that keeps on giving. While unwrapping a monetary present may not be as thrilling as getting this year's hottest toy, it is not as unexciting as it sounds, according to Jill Fopiano, the CEO of O'Brien Wealth Partners in Boston. In fact, it's what Americans hope to receive most.

Start a savings account

College savings plan contributions

You can also put money toward education or other expenses, setting your loved one up for future success. In lieu of writing a check, grandparents can make a gift directly into a 529 college savings plan with your grandchild as the beneficiary. For families, there is an added benefit, Fopiano said. "Money can be very emotional in nature, so any gift of money can usually be used to facilitate conversations around money and its meaning," she said. "That can be a healthy thing in the world where money is often a taboo topic."

Grandparents with their grandchildren. Getty Images

Further, even small college contributions can add up over time, especially in a 529 plan where the invested funds can grow tax-free and be withdrawn tax-free for qualified education expenses. Depending on where you live, you may even get a tax benefit for gifts made to your grandchild's 529 plan. More than half of states offer such a break, but most restrict it to residents who are contributing to an in-state plan. If the college years have started, or are about to, you can make payments directly to a school free of gift tax. (The same rule applies to medical expenses paid directly to the provider if you have someone in your life struggling with large medical bills rather than college costs. However, you may want to work with an accountant or financial advisor to ensure your generosity is considered an excluded gift.)

Investing in the market