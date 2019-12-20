Asia stocks set to be little changed at the open; China's loan prime rate ahead

Asia stocks are set to be subdued in morning trade on Friday, as U.S. markets broke a new record, with positive news on the trade front further boosting sentiment.
Japan's Nikkei 225 is poised to be little changed as compared to the index's previous close. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose marginally in the morning, up 0.12%.
Ahead, the People's Bank of China is set to announce the monthly fixing of its loan prime rate on Friday. Over in Japan, the country will be releasing consumer inflation data for November.
Over in the U.S., investors swept aside news of U.S. President Donald Trump's impeachment, with the S&P 500 breaking past 3,200 for the first time. It advanced 0.5% to 3,205.37, marking its first close above 3,200. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 137.68 points, or 0.5% to 28,376.96. The Nasdaq Composite gained 0.7% to end the day at 8,887.22.
Positive trade news further boosted sentiment, as a new North American trade deal was passed on Thursday. The United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement replaces the North American Free Trade Agreement.
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was last at 97.402, retreating from a high of 97.486 earlier.
The Japanese yen traded at 109.36 against the dollar, strengthening from levels above 109.5 earlier. The Australian dollar last changed hands at $0.6883, strengthening after much stronger-than-expected jobs data on Thursday. It was hovering around levels of 0.685 earlier.
Here's the economic calendar for Wednesday (all times in HK/SIN):
7:30 a.m.: Japan's consumer price index
9:30 a.m.: China's loan prime rate
4:30 p.m. Hong Kong's consumer price index