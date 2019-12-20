Asia stocks set to be little changed at the open; China's loan prime rate ahead

Asia stocks are set to be subdued in morning trade on Friday, as U.S. markets broke a new record, with positive news on the trade front further boosting sentiment.

Japan's Nikkei 225 is poised to be little changed as compared to the index's previous close. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose marginally in the morning, up 0.12%.

Ahead, the People's Bank of China is set to announce the monthly fixing of its loan prime rate on Friday. Over in Japan, the country will be releasing consumer inflation data for November.