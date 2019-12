Matthew Pinsent in the royal box on centre court on day six of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club at Wimbledon on June 28, 2014 in London, England.

"Leadership League" is a unique insight into how the decision makers, power brokers and legends of sport reach the top in their fields. They tell their stories of how the right preparation can produce a winning sporting mentality.

What does it take to win four consecutive gold medals and make Olympic history? Rowing legend Matthew Pinsent speaks to CNBC's Tania Bryer for the latest episode of the "Leadership League."

Watch an excerpt of the show here: