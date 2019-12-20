Tattoo removal company seeks to ride a wave of millennial 'regretters'

Where some see a mark of regret, Soliton sees a market opportunity.

As more and more tattoo-bearing millennials age into their 30s, dermatologists are experiencing an uptick in tattoo regret syndrome. However, tattoo removal treatment has remained largely the same for decades, an expensive and painful procedure that can lead to varying degrees of success. Houston-based medical device company Soliton is betting its device will modernize the procedure and attract a whole new market of millennials.

Klemp says there are two distinct groups of tattoo owners his company targets: "regretters" and "considerrers." By making the tattoo removal process cheaper, faster and more comfortable, Klemp says he can flip the category of "considerrers" into following through on altering or removing a tattoo.

"We identified that there's a much bigger audience for tattoo removal procedures than what we call 'regretters.' This other group, this broader group is what we call 'considerers,' who are considering a tattoo removal," he said. "If you ask them whether they regret their tattoo, they're likely to say no, but they might say, 'I don't like this one anymore, or I'm not in love with this font anymore.' It's the people considering a change to one or more tattoos that turns out to be much bigger."

Klemp co-founded Soliton with Christopher Capelli while the two were working at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in 2012. With seed funding from the Hunt Petroleum family, the two invented their Rapid Acoustic Pulse, or RAP, Device in hopes that it will disrupt the industry that Klemp said has only seen incremental innovation over the past few decades.

Klemp estimates the tattoo removal industry to be worth billions, but of the more than 10,000 laser clinics that provide hair removal and skin treatments, fewer than 1,000 currently provide tattoo removal, according to laser product retailer Astanza laser. Meanwhile, the number of Americans with tattoos and those considering tattoo removal is on the rise, according to a 2015 Harris Poll survey. One in three Americans have a tattoo, the survey says, and half of all millennials have one. The survey adds that one in four tattoo owners experience tattoo regret.

One Houston-area dermatologist said about 30% of his business is tattoo removal and he's watched that figure grow every year as tattooed millennials age into their 30s.

The space is intensely competitive. Players in the tattoo removal industry include general medical device manufacturers such as Hologic-owned Cynosure, Cutera, Lumenis, Candela and Laserscope as well as some highly-specialized companies like Merz. Soliton plans to compete by providing a superior product, but warned investors this year that "competitive pressures may result in price reductions, reduced margins and loss of market share."

Soliton went public on the Nasdaq on February 19 this year, trading at $5.00 per share. It was last trading just under $11. A word of caution for investors, it's still a very small stock and they can be risky. Soliton's market value is just $182 million. Investors warmed on the stock following successful clinical trials and after their device received FDA approval for tattoo removal.