Watch NASA chief Bridenstine address Boeing's Starliner spacecraft issue

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine will speak to press on Friday after Boeing spacecraft Starliner did not achieve the orbit it needed to reach the International Space Station.

Boeing said in an earlier statement that engineers "are assessing next steps."

No people are on board the capsule, as the flight was planned to be one of the final key tests before Starliner flies NASA astronauts.

"The Boeing Starliner space vehicle experienced an off nominal insertion. The spacecraft currently is in safe and stable configuration. Flight controllers have completed a successful initial burn and are assessing next steps. Boeing and NASA are working together to review options for the test and mission opportunities available while the Starliner remains in orbit," a Boeing spokesperson said.