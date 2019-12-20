China's Xi Jinping holds Macao up as poster child on 20th anniversary of handover

A man tries his luck at a wheel of fortune machine at the Global Gaming Expo Asia held in Macau on May 17, 2016.

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday swore in new Macao leader Ho Iat Seng at a ceremony where he heaped praises on the special administrative region, while warning that Beijing would not allow foreign influences to interfere with Macao and Hong Kong.

During his speech marking the 20th anniversary of Macao's transfer of sovereignty from Portugal to China, Xi lauded the gambling hub. He said the special administrative region is one of the safest cities in the world and one where people "rationally" express various views, Reuters reported.

Hong Kong and Macao are both semi-autonomous regions of China that have their legal, administrative and judicial systems separate from the mainland. But since early June, Hong Kong has been crippled by widespread anti-government protests as some of its citizens lobby for greater independence from Beijing.

China has blamed foreign influences for the protests in Hong Kong.

"I must emphasize, since Hong Kong and Macao's return to the motherland, dealing with these two special administrative regions' affairs is entirely China's internal affairs and none of the business of foreign forces," Xi said, according to Reuters. "We do not let any external forces interfere."