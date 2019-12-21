Wall Street analysts say these stocks are 'undervalued' heading into 2020

Cruise ship anchored off the shore of Grand Cayman Island, Royal Caribbean cruise liner Mariner of the Sea

There's still time for investors to beef up their portfolios, even as 2020 is quickly approaching.

Wall Street analysts said this week that there's no shortage of quality stocks for clients to explore with upside potential.

CNBC did a deep dive into some of the most recent Wall Street research in search of stocks that analysts say are "undervalued." Stocks include Royal Caribbean, Norwegian Cruise Line, G-III Apparel Group, GoDaddy, Anthem, and DuPont.

As the 2020 election year approaches, health care and "Medicare for all" are once again hot topics. While politics have caused some uncertainty to creep into the sector, Anthem is an example of a stock that's unfairly struggled at times, according to Argus.

"While we understand these concerns, we believe that they are unwarranted given the likely opposition to the single-payer model on Capitol Hill," analyst Jasper Hellweg of Argus Research said.

Though the stock is up 24% this quarter, it's still only up just 2% over the last 6 months.

"We view Anthem as undervalued," the analyst said.

GoDaddy is another stock worth taking a look at, according to William Blair.

A recent investor meeting left the firm feeling more confident about the direction of the internet domain registrar and web hosting company. An analyst said he came away impressed with the management, website opportunity, and customer care center, and went on to say he "continues to believe the stock is undervalued."

The holidays may be approaching but that's not stopping some other companies from making deals.

This week, International Flavors & Fragrances announced a merger with DuPont's Nutrition and Biosciences business.

According to Bernstein, the market may be "underappreciating" the value of DuPont's remaining assets after the deal.

"We believe DuPont is still a compelling value proposition once the Nutrition and Biosciences deal closes," Bernstein analyst Jonas Oxgaard said.

"DuPont shares are undervalued after the deal," he said.

Here's what else analysts are saying about other stocks they consider "undervalued:"