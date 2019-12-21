Trump signs bills to avoid shutdown, scrap Obamacare taxes and raise tobacco buying age

United States President Donald J. Trump signs the Tax Cut and Reform Bill in the Oval Office at The White House in Washington, DC on December 22, 2017.

President Donald Trump signed bills Friday to prevent a government shutdown and make major changes to U.S. health policy.

The president approved the $1.4 trillion appropriations package with only hours to spare before funding lapsed Saturday. The legislation, which boosts funding for both domestic programs and the military, keeps the government running through Sept. 30.

The sprawling bills go beyond just preventing a shutdown. They scrap some taxes used to fund the Affordable Care Act, including the "Cadillac tax" on high-cost plans. They also hike the age for tobacco purchases to 21.

The package came together after Congress had to pass two short-term plans to keep money flowing to federal departments earlier this year. Lawmakers passed legislation to suspend the U.S. debt limit and set budget levels for two years, but they struggled to decide where to appropriate the money.