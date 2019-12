CHICAGO, IL - APRIL 5: The Chicago Skyline is shown above this south side neighborhood in Chicago, Illinois.

Thirteen people suffered gunshot wounds in Chicago's South Side early Sunday morning, local police have reported.

The victims were shot in the 5700 block of S. May at approximately 12:35 a.m. inside a home in what may have been a house party. They have been transported to area hospitals, according to Chicago police.

Conditions, ages and genders are not yet known. Area South Chicago Police are investigating, the department said.