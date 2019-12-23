Asia stocks mixed as US-China trade optimism boosted again

Markets in Asia were mixed in early trade amid greater trade optimism between the U.S. and China.

Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.18%, and the Topix index was flat. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.39%.

South Korea's Kospi edged up 0.21%.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was flat.

Over in Singapore, the country's consumer inflation data is set to be released on Monday.

Meanwhile, China's state-backed semiconductor fund over the weekend announced plans to reduce holdings in some tech firms, according to a Reuters report. The state fund planned to cut its stakes in Gigadevice Semiconductor, chipmaker Shenzhen Goodix Technology and Hunan Goke Microelectronics by about one percentage point each, according to those companies' statements.

That came as all three firms had huge stock gains this year, the report said.