Argus Research's John Eade says Boeing's new CEO doesn't change his attitude on the stock

Boeing's move to shake up its leadership hasn't persuaded one analyst, who was among the first to downgrade the stock in the midst of its 737 Max crisis, to turn positive again.

Argus Research analyst John Eade, appearing on "Power Lunch," told CNBC on Monday that the planemaker has more work to do to prove it can get its popular 737 Max back in operation.

"There's just so much uncertainty about when this plane is going to fly again," he said.

Boeing ousted CEO Dennis Muilenburg Monday morning as the company struggles to rebound from two fatal 737 Max crashes that killed more than 340 passengers. David Calhoun, a General Electric veteran, has been tapped to become the new CEO in January.

The Federal Aviation Administration grounded the top-selling airplanes in March following the October 2018 accident in Indonesia and a March 2019 accident in Ethiopia.

Argus, which has been a longtime bull on Boeing, downgraded the stock from buy to hold days after the FAA issued the grounding order. Boeing shares are down nearly 10% since that March 19 call.

"It's not the backlog, it's not really the CEO, it's just what has to be done before the regulators are convinced that they're willing to lift the grounding, and there's been very little transparency on that, and I'm hoping we get that more of that from the new CEO," Eade said Monday.

Management expert Jeff Sonnenfeld, however, thinks Calhoun is the "perfect person" to lead the embattled plane manufacturer.