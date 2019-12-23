IMF welcomes the end of French colonial currency in West African bloc

Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), speaks at a discussion during the annual meetings of the IMF and World Bank Group in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019.

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva has welcomed the end of the use of a long-disputed currency tied to French colonialism in West Africa.

At a press conference in Abidjan on Saturday, French President Emmanuel Macron and Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara announced that France and the eight-nation West African Economic and Monetary Union (WAEMU) would phase out the CFA franc in favor of a new currency called the "eco."

During a three-day visit to Côte d'Ivoire, Macron told reporters that the reform was "a big step to write a new page in our relationship with Africa" and called colonialism "a grave mistake."

In a statement over the weekend, Georgieva welcomed the reforms as constituting a "key step in the modernization of long-standing arrangements between the West African Economic and Monetary Union and France."

"The announced measures build on WAEMU's proven track record in the conduct of monetary policy and external reserve management," Georgieva said.

"In recent years, the WAEMU has recorded low inflation and high economic growth, the fiscal situation has improved, and the level of foreign exchange reserves has increased."