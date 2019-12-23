Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV

Here are Monday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Apple, 3M, Boeing & more

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • Bank of America lowered its price target on Boeing to $360 from $370.
  • J.P. Morgan upgraded 3M to neutral from under weight.
  • Wedbush initiated IAC/InterActiveCorp as outperform.
  • Wedbush raised its price target on Apple to $350 from $325.
  • Northcoast downgraded Penske Automotive to neutral from buy.
Tim Cook on stage at Apple's September 10, 2019 event.
Source: Apple

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Monday:

Bank of America lowered its price target on Boeing to $360 from $370

Bank of America lowered its price target on Boeing due to the 737 Max production pause.

"Due to the changes in production schedules as well as commentary by both the supply base and airlines, we are now estimating that the global average (North American and other regions) return to service (RTS) of the 737 MAX will be May 2020 (vs. March 2020 previously)."

J.P. Morgan upgraded 3M to 'neutral' from 'under weight'

J.P. Morgan upgraded the stock to neutral noting a shift toward "fundamentals" but said that litigation over PFAS would remain a concern. PFAS, or per-and poly-fluoroalkyl substances, are a group of synthetic chemicals that have been used in the United States since 1940.

"While partially a valuation call, it's also about sentiment and earnings trends. On sentiment, the secular story for 3M is indeed challenged, and PFAS is a headwind but after a year in which earnings were successively missed and assuming a ~$10-15 B hit for PFAS, current levels seem to be discounting a challenged reality appropriately, and we see less earnings downside versus consensus."