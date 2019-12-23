South Africa's competition watchdog seeks power to prosecute foreign banks over currency rigging

South Africa's Competition Commission is seeking extraterritorial powers to prosecute foreign banks whose actions affect South Africans.

The call comes after a four-year investigation which alleged that 23 local and foreign banks, including J.P. Morgan Chase, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Credit Suisse, had colluded to rig the rand. The banks themselves have dismissed the allegations and called for the probe to be closed.

The investigation found that beginning in 2007, a number of banks had agreed to coordinate prices for bids, offers and bid-offer spreads on spot dollar and rand trades.

The Competition Commission initially recommended fines totaling 10% of the banks' global revenues, but the Competition Tribunal ruled that its jurisdiction did not extend to the imposition of fines against foreign banks.

"We prosecuted the banks before a tribunal, then foreign banks came and said we are not present in South Africa, the conduct also didn't occur here, it occurred only in New York which is a foreign jurisdiction, you can't touch us," Competition Commissioner Tembinkosi Bonakele said last week, according to South Africa's eNCA news network..