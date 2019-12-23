US futures point to cautiously higher open

U.S. stock index futures signaled a slightly higher open on Monday.

At around 2:45 a.m. ET, Dow futures were trading a single point higher and indicated a positive open of more than 21 points. Futures on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq were fractionally higher.

Wall Street posted fresh record highs on Friday as stocks continued to rally on the back of an easing of geopolitical risks.

U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted on Friday that he had held a "very good talk" with Chinese President Xi Jinping about the recently agreed phase one trade deal, further boosting investor sentiment going into the holiday season.

Washington and Beijing have vowed to put pen to paper on the deal in January following the protracted trade war between the world's two largest economies.

China's finance ministry said on Monday that it will reduce import tariffs on over 850 products from January 1 in a bid to boost imports.

Meanwhile, British media reported Sunday that President Trump has invited U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson to visit the White House in the new year, amid hopes of a transatlantic trade deal following Britain's departure from the European Union on January 31.

On the data front, November's National Activity Index figures are due out of the U.S. at 8:30 a.m. ET.

There are no corporate earnings expected Monday.